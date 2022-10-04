Manipur CM flags off 12 GPS-enabled vehicles for highway patrol

In a bid to enhance security in highways, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh flagged off 12 more GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles from the Western Gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Tuesday.

The patrol vehicles flagged off under phase-III includes three vehicles each for Tamenglong and Noney and two each for Kangpokpi, Senapati and Tengnoupal districts.

In phase I, five GPS-enabled vehicles were flagged off from Senapati district and three vehicles for Kangpokpi district were flagged off on May 13.

In phase II, another five vehicles for the Tengnoupal district and two vehicles for the Tamenglong district were also flagged off on June 8 and June 19.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh stated that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles were launched to enable quick response from police in case of any incident taking place along the national highways in the state. The location of the patrolling vehicles could be tracked from the police headquarters.

CM Biren further informed that construction of 34 police stations along the Indo-Myanmar Border from Behiang to Jessami had started and added that with all such initiatives, the state would be able to check and stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the border areas.

Taking to twitter, Biren Singh said, “To further enhance security and safety on our highways, 12 more GPS-enabled vehicles for Highway Patrol, Phase – III were flagged off from my secretariat today. The state govt has been taking up these security measures to ensure advancement in trade and tourism in Manipur.”