Guwahati: Home Tutor Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A middle-aged home tutor was arrested in Guwahati for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student at his residence.

The accused tutor, identified as Maninul Haque (50), is married and teaches at a private school in Katahbari area of the city.

Haque was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father which stated that his 10-year-old daughter, who studies in class IV, was sexually assaulted by her home tutor.

According to reports, the accused tutor committed the heinous crime on Saturday afternoon when no one was present at home.

Later, the girl narrated the entire incident to her mother when she came back home from work. The home tutor confessed to his crime when both the mother and father confronted him about the incident.

Haque was arrested on Sunday based on the FIR which was lodged at Garchuk police station.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him under section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.