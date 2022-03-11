Manipur CM N Biren Singh Tenders Resignation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation on Friday to Governor La Ganeshan, a day after the massive victory of BJP in the assembly elections. The BJP has won in 32 seats in the 60-member house.

Singh has given his resignation from the post of chief minister to be the caretaker chief minister till a permanent arrangement is made, the governor said on Twitter.



In the assembly poll results declared on Thursday, opposition Congress, in one of its worst ever performance, was reduced to just five seats from its single-largest party status in the 2017 elections.



The Janata Dal (United), which had not won a seat in the previous elections and the National People's Party (NPP) clinched six seats each, while the Naga People's Front bagged five seats, according to the Election Commission.

