Gauhati HC Stays CJM Court Order Against CM Sarma

The Gauhati High Court on Friday stayed the decision of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court ordering Dispur police station to register a case against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The court had ordered the Dispur police station to register a case against the CM based on complaints from Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque.

Notably, CM Sarma had approached the High Court against the CJM order following which the HC stayed the earlier order.

Khaleque had lodged the complaint against the CM for his comments made last year on the Garukhuti eviction in Assam’s Darrang district.

CM Sarma had allegedly called the eviction drive an “act of revenge”. Based on the petition filed by Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court directed the Dispur police station to register a case against the Assam CM.