Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Seat

As counting proceeds in Manipur for the recently held assembly elections, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has emerged victorious from the Heingang seat.

Early indicators also point towards a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the state with the party currently leading. BJP’s serving CM from the state, Singh won the Heingang seat by around 18,000 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am in Manipur, polling for which was held in two phases.

Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent and 76.04 per cent over the two phases held on February 28 and March 5. 92 candidates were in the fray in the 60 seat assembly.