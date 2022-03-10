BJP's Bhuban Gam Wins Majuli Constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhuban Gam emerged victorious from the Majuli constituency, by-polls for which were held on March 7.
It was three-way battle between the Assam Jatiya Parishad nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary, Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C) and the BJP candidate Gam in contention.
Having secured 66, 094 votes Bhuban Gam won the constituency with a margin of 41,530 votes.
Polls in the constituency were necessitated after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the assembly after getting a post in the Union Ministry.
Counting of votes for 99 Majuli (ST) constituency began at 8 AM today. Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed counting arrangements with the DEO of Majuli.
He directed that all laid down instructions of the Commission must be adhered to. He also directed that compliance with COVID guidelines must be ensured at each counting hall.
Accordingly, the concerned DEO made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in Majuli LAC.
Foolproof security measures were arranged to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. Three-layer security arrangements were made in the counting centre.
The Commission has designated RO and AROs for the purposes of counting.
The result of every round will be available at the ECI website https://results.eci.gov.in.