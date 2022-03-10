BJP's Bhuban Gam Wins Majuli Constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhuban Gam emerged victorious from the Majuli constituency, by-polls for which were held on March 7.

It was three-way battle between the Assam Jatiya Parishad nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary, Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C) and the BJP candidate Gam in contention.

Having secured 66, 094 votes Bhuban Gam won the constituency with a margin of 41,530 votes.

Polls in the constituency were necessitated after former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the assembly after getting a post in the Union Ministry.

Counting of votes for 99 Majuli (ST) constituency began at 8 AM today. Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed counting arrangements with the DEO of Majuli.