Manipur: EC Yet To Decide on Re-polling in 9 Booths

A decision on re-polling at nine booths in Manipur is yet to be taken by the election commission. The re-polling will take place as clashes have been reported in these booths during the first phase of assembly polls in the state held on February 28.

The re-polling has been recommended by district observers and polling officers in Manipur.

The fresh polls which will take place in nine booths are located in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

These include Songsang Mission School, Maite ME School and Tinsuong ME School in the Thanlon (ST) Assembly Constituency; Majuron Kuki, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom in the Henglep (ST) Assembly Constituency; and Teikot and Maukot in the Singhat (ST) Assembly Constituency.

As the voting was taking place during the first phase, several reports of clashes and proxy voting emerged from parts of the state.

FIRs were registered in the incidents of EVM damage in seven polling stations, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Naorem Ibochouba, a state police personnel deployed for poll duty in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, died in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle, Rajesh Agarwal said.

At least one person was injured in a clash between two political parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged, and it was later replaced.

Moreover, Congress workers allegedly vandalised a polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district.

Also, reports claimed that a vehicle of an National People's Party (NPP) candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao assembly seat, although nobody was injured in the incident.

Also Read: State of the Union Speech: Biden says US with People of Ukraine