Manipur: ECI announces re-poll in 6 polling stations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling in six polling stations under four assembly constituencies in Ukhrul and Senapati districts of Manipur.

The re-election will be held on March 8.

The decision for re-poll in the two districts have been taken following reports of violence on March 5, when 22 assembly constituencies voted for the second phase of election across 1,247 polling stations in the state.

Incidents of snatching electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other irregularities were reported in the two hill districts. One person was killed and another was injured in the Karong constituency in Senapati district when security personnel opened fire on some people allegedly fleeing with the EVMs.

Re-polling will be held in Ukhrul (E-2) in Ukhrul constituency, Kalhang and Peh (B) in Chingai constituency, Ngamju, Yang Khullen and Mao Marafii in Karong and Tadubi ACs respectively.

Also Read: Business establishments in Guwahati to submit Safety Certificate