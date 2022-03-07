Business Establishments in Guwahati to Submit Safety Certificate

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup metro Pallav Gopal Jha on Monday issued directives for all private hospitals, shopping malls, bars, restaurants and cineplexes in Guwahati to take adequate safety measures and submit updated Safety Certificate from the concerned departments to the undersigned.

The updated safety certificate have to be submitted to the concerned authority within the next 30 days without fail.

The DC also said that non-submission of the certificate will lead to compensation or cancellation of license of the establishments.

Also Read: Gang of bike thieves arrested in Assam

The direction has come after DC of Kamrup (M) observed that private hospitals, shopping malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, cineplex in Guwahati where there is a large congregation of the public do not maintain the basic minimum safety requirements like fire safety, electric safety and other emergency provisions for tackling any eventuality.

Several incidents have happened in recent times due to non-maintenance of these basic safety requirements leading to loss of life and property.

Jha said, “The owners of the establishments also give the least importance to the safety aspect of the establishments which makes the patients, attendants, guests and visitors in a vulnerable position.”

Moreover, it has also been observed that such establishments do not maintain the food safety norms and do not adhere to the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Also Read: Russia Recruiting Syrian Soldiers To Fight In Ukraine: US Officials