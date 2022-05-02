Manipur: Five NAB Personnel Suspended For Unruly Behaviour

Five personnel of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) in Manipur have been suspended for their alleged unruly behavior and indulging in activities that were beyond the line of duty.

According to reports, the five suspended NAB personnel had detained two persons and took them to the Mahabali area without the knowledge of any NAB officer or permission from their superiors.

They also allegedly behaved in a very unprofessional manner with the detainees.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “For any Government servant, unruly behavior and indiscipline will be strictly dealt with.”

