PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Scholz During Europe Tour

He is scheduled to hold his first meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit. The pair will also chair the sixth iteration of the Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

It will be followed by a high-level roundtable conference where the PM and the Chancellor will hold an interacton with the top CEOs of both nations. Modi is also slated to address the Indian diaspora residing in Germany.

Notably, the Prime Minister will be visiting Denmark on Tuesday to hold a meeting with leaders from the Nordic countries and other high level interactions, reported ANI.

PM Modi will arrive in France on the final day of his visit on Wednesday where he will meet with the re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.