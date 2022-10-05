Manipur Govt Issues Draft Liquor Regulation Policy

The government in Manipur issued a draft liquor regulation policy on Tuesday amid raging protests in the state in the matter.

According to reports, protests continued in Manipur over the partial lifting of liquor sale in the state.

In this regard, the government issued the Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy yesterday.

The government aims to generate more employment and in increase in revenue by implementing the policy.

Moreover, the policy will also likely reduce the problem of black marketing and hoarding of liquor due to prohibition as well as put a stop to illicit liquor sales.