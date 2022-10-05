Building Collapses Due To Cylinder Blast In UP, 4 Killed

At least four people died and two were seriously injured after a two-storey building collapsed due to a cooking gas cylinder blast in the Babul garden colony of Loni in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Nithaura Village under the area of Loni Police Station, officials said. It further came to light that a person named Muneer and his family members were staying in the building.

"At 10 o'clock an intimation was received through 112 that a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Loni and a two-storey building collapsed and many people are buried in it. Immediately, the officers reached the spot and the rescue work was started with the help of fire services and police. 6 people buried in the debris were rescued. Out of 6, four people died and two people are gravely injured. All possible treatment is being provided to the injured people." Iraj Raza, SP rural told ANI

Further details in the matter is awaited.