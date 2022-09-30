Congress President Polls: Shashi Tharoor, KN Tripathi File Nomination

Senior Congress leader and MP, Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party President at the office of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Tharoor today visited Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.



Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge said he is also throwing his hat into the ring.

"I am going to file my nomination (for Congress president post)", Kharge told media persons as he left for the AICC headquarters today.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party's topmost position and said that "the decision of party leaders is respected", ANI reported.

"I belong to a farmer's family. The country is seeing that son of a farmer who has experience of serving with the Indian Air Force, minister in state government and elected as deputy leader of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, can also contest for the post of AICC President," Tripathi had said before filing his nominations today.

Earlier, both Digvijaya Singh and Ashok Gehlot stated that they have dropped out of the race.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited Kharge at his residence this morning. "I told him that I stand by him and can't even think of contesting against him, I will be his proposer," Singh told reporters.

Nominations for the post of Congress president close at 3 pm today and results will be declared on October 19.