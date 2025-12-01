Chaos in Parliament: Opposition MPs Protest, Session Stalled Within 20 Minutes

The Winter Session of Parliament began on a turbulent note on Monday, with the Lok Sabha adjourning just 20 minutes after it convened at 11 AM. The adjournment came as Opposition MPs protested, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain decorum, reminding MPs that Question Hour must proceed. He stressed that while political disagreements are natural, they should be addressed through debate rather than disruption.

"I request you again (Opposition parties), to not disturb the Question hour of the House. This is not the time to raise issues, let the Parliament function. Disagreements, agreements, and ideological differences also happen in politics. But debate is the way to go to find a solution for that. Last session too, I had requested that we are the largest democracy in the world, we should have some standards," Om Birla said during the session.

Calling on people to raise relevant issues which are connected to the problems faced by various constituents, Birla added, "I request that the people have elected you here to talk about issues, raise relevant, strong issues, and raise and discuss the problems of the people. I will give everyone time to discuss, but disrupting the functioning of the house is not a good tradition."

"I am ready to talk on issues...Do you not want to raise issues? Discuss in parliament?" he added.

Despite repeated appeals, Opposition MPs continued sloganeering, forcing the early suspension of proceedings until 12 PM. The session also included obituary references to former MPs, including actor-turned-politician Dharmendra, honoring their contributions to public life.

The government has slated 13 Bills for cons ideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not yet been reviewed by Standing Committees. Among the key proposals are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session To Begin Today; SIR Showdown Likely