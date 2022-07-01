Manipur Landslide: 12 More Bodies Recovered

As many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operations that were launched at the landslide-hit site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday.

With this, the death toll due to the landside in Manipur has risen to 20.

The Indian Army said, “Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.

Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to respective home stations with full military honors. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

It may be mentioned that a massive landslide hit Tupol in Noney district of the state on Wednesday night. The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said that the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.