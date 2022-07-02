Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Reaches 24, More Rescue Teams Deployed

The death toll due to the landslide at a railway construction site at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur rose to 24 on Saturday.

On the other hand, according to officials, 38 people are still missing.

More rescue teams have been deployed at Tupul to enhance the search and rescue operations. Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting extensive search and rescue operations since the disaster struck Tupul on June 29.

So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered.

The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts and an Army helicopter. The body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district.

Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide as the worst incident in the history of the state.