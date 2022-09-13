Naga Political Issue: Centre Asks Nagaland Govt to Convince NSCN-IM to Ink Final Solution

The Centre has asked the Nagaland Government to convince the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) to ink the final solution to the Naga political issue.

The message was conveyed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an 11-member delegation of Nagaland government’s Core Committee of the Naga political issue, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, during a meeting held in New Delhi on Monday.

This was stated by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu.

With regard to the issues of Integration, Regional Autonomous Territorial Council, usage of the Naga flag and Constitution, and other unresolved competencies, he said that the state government has requested the Centre and NSCN-IM to discuss and settle the issues.

Kronu, who also the holds the planning and coordination and land revenue portfolios, said the team submitted the July 16 resolution of the Core Committee and asked Shah to re-visit the contentious issues and bring a solution to the issue.

It also reminded Shah of BJP’s ‘Election for Solution’ slogan in the 2018 state election and urged him to work for a conclusion to the Naga issue ahead of the next edition of the polls due early next year.

The delegation, stressed on a provision in the resolution which laid emphasis on the negotiating parties arriving at a “mutually acceptable definition of competencies” to resolve the contentious issue at the earliest and bring about an “honourable, accptable and inclusive” final solution, Kronu said.

The delegation included United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang, its co-chairman Kuzholuzo Nienu, cabinet ministers G Kaito Aye, S Pangnyu Phom, Neiba Kronu and Tongpang Ozukum, advisors H Khehovi Yeptho and Phukhayi and MLA Khriehu Liezietsu, he said.