Siliguri: Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 3 NH Projects Worth Over Rs 1,200 Cr

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three highways in Siliguri in the presence of the members of Parliament -- Raju Bisht and Jayant Kumar Roy -- and several other central and state officials.

The inaugurated projects include two-lane road over bridge (ROB) in replacement of level crossing at 615.5 km of NH-31 (Oodlabari). According to an official statement, this project would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of level crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri). It would help to reduce accidents due to an improved safety features and minimise the travelling distance and time.