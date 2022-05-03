Manipur Police Apprehend Three Car Thieves, Recover 7 Stolen Vehicles

Manipur police have apprehended three car thieves and recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Mujib Khan (25) of Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai, Md Nawaz Khan (20) of Lilong Mayai Leikai and Amom Sanamacha (32) of Wangoo Heinoujam Leikai.

Out of the seven recovered vehicles, majority of them are bikes. Some of the vehicle’s registration number have been reported temperedly and bearing a chhasis number.

Earlier last week, a member of an inter-state car thief gang was arrested by Guwahati police from Basistha-Beltola main road.

According to sources, the thief successfully broke in a parked Bolero vehicle using sophisticated hijacking equipment, but was spotted by the vehicle owner in the nick of time.

The owner then ran towards the vehicle and was able to nab the thief before he could speed away.

The car thief, identified as Hiten Narzary, is a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

