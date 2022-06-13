Manipur Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 85 Lakhs

Manipur police on Monday seized a massive consignment of brown sugar worth over Rs 85 lakhs in the state’s Jiribam district.

Three people have been taken into custody by the police on charges of smuggling in connection with the seizure.

Police officials informed that the seized narcotics weighed around 1.037 kilograms and is worth over Rs 85 lakhs in international markets.

Meanwhile, the three persons detained in connection with the incident have been identified as Sevan Raja, Debashish Paul and Athoi Chiru.