Manipur Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 85 Lakhs

Manipur police on Monday seized a massive consignment of brown sugar worth over Rs 85 lakhs in the state’s Jiribam district.
Three people have been taken into custody by the police on charges of smuggling in connection with the seizure.
Police officials informed that the seized narcotics weighed around 1.037 kilograms and is worth over Rs 85 lakhs in international markets.
Meanwhile, the three persons detained in connection with the incident have been identified as Sevan Raja, Debashish Paul and Athoi Chiru.
According to officials, the police had set up a routine checkpoint on national highway 37 at Leingangpokpi.
During the operation, a vehicle having registration numbers MN 01 AG 0671 was intercepted and searched during which the drugs were recovered.
The persons involved were immediately taken into custody and consignment was seized, informed police.
They added that the detained individuals will be questioned and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.