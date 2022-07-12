SC Agrees To Hear Delhi-Centre Row Over Control Of Services

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an “authoritative pronouncement”.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, urged a bench consisting of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli to list the matter for urgent hearing.

Singvhi said, “It is very urgent. Please list it,” to which the CJI responded, “We will”.

The SC had earlier on May 6 referred the issue of control of services in Delhi to a five-judge Constitution bench.