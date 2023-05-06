Manipur Violence Reaches Delhi as Meiteis Allegedly Attack Kuki Students

Although the tension in Manipur has reportedly deescalated, it seems that the violence has reached Delhi with a group of Kuki students residing in DU North Campus area alleging that a group of Meiteis have attacked them on Thursday night.
According to reports, the next day the Kuki students tried to lodge an FIR at Maurice Nagar Police Station, however, the police refused to file the complaint.
Following the refusal to lodge a complaint, the students staged a protest outside the police station. The police informed that the situation is under control as of now and that action has been initiation with detaining a few students in connection with this.
Notably, the incident follows the violence that had erupted in Manipur in the aftermanth of inter-community clashes.
Violence in Manipur started on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
According to the Home Ministry and Indian Army, the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. However, the violence has spread from the hill districts to other parts of the state, including Imphal Valley, which has practically been under siege since. Through Thursday, mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles allegedly belonging to a particular tribal group. The situation is being closely monitored by the Centre and the state government, and efforts are being made to maintain peace in the state.