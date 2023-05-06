Manipur Violence Reaches Delhi as Meiteis Allegedly Attack Kuki Students

According to the Home Ministry and Indian Army, the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. However, the violence has spread from the hill districts to other parts of the state, including Imphal Valley, which has practically been under siege since. Through Thursday, mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles allegedly belonging to a particular tribal group. The situation is being closely monitored by the Centre and the state government, and efforts are being made to maintain peace in the state.