NEET Exam 2023 Postponed in Manipur Amid Violence

Reportedly, MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to National Testing Agency (NTA), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the present situation in Manipur.

The NTA, in an official notification issued on Saturday said, “This is to inform you that the NEET (UG)-2023 Exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the state of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.”