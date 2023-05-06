NEET Exam 2023 Postponed in Manipur Amid Violence

NEET (UG)-2023 has been postponed for candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.
Reportedly, MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to National Testing Agency (NTA), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the present situation in Manipur.
The NTA, in an official notification issued on Saturday said, “This is to inform you that the NEET (UG)-2023 Exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the state of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.”
Speaking on the issue, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said, “Around 8,751 students were slated to sit for the NEET exams in Manipur tomorrow. But, because of the current situation in the state, students cannot appear for the exam due to broadband and internet connectivity issues. So, I requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state. NTA has circulated a notification about the postponement of the exam at centres in Manipur. However, I urge the students and parents not to be disappointed as the exams will be held when the situation improves."
The NEET exam was slated to be held in Manipur on May 7 (Sunday).
Violence in Manipur started on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
According to the Home Ministry and Indian Army, the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. However, the violence has spread from the hill districts to other parts of the state, including Imphal Valley, which has practically been under siege since. Through Thursday, mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles allegedly belonging to a particular tribal group. The situation is being closely monitored by the Centre and the state government, and efforts are being made to maintain peace in the state.