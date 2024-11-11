Manipur Violence: Republican Party of India Slams Govt's Inadequate Response

Republican Party of India (RPI) General Secretary Mahesh Thounaojam, along with senior leaders from Delhi, held a press conference to raise serious concerns regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.
Thounaojam began by stressing that the prolonged violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over a year and a half, is a dire issue that threatens the nation’s internal security.
He emphasized that this is not merely a local clash, but an external aggression involving illegal immigrants and terrorists. “This is not a fight between two communities; it is an attack on India from outside forces. It is critical for all of India to unite to address this threat,” he stated.
Highlighting the government’s inadequate response, Thounaojam pointed out that despite the deployment of paramilitary forces, the situation in Manipur remains uncontrollable.
“The failure of both the ruling party and the opposition to manage this crisis reflects a breakdown in governance,” he said. "If the situation remains unresolved, it will not only endanger Manipur but also jeopardize the entire Northeast region and the nation."
In his address, Thounaojam condemned the political infighting between the ruling party and opposition, stressing that the priority should be the safety and well-being of the citizens of Manipur, rather than political gains. "While parties continue to blame each other, it is the common people of Manipur who are suffering. Our party is not here to score political points; we focus on humility and the safety of India and Manipur," he declared.
He called for a united effort from all political parties, urging them to rise above their differences and work together for a lasting peace in the region. “Now is not the time for political games. The people of Manipur need a solution, and they need it urgently,” he said.
Thounaojam concluded with a stern warning: "If the situation continues to spiral out of control, it will exceed dangerous levels. It’s time for all of us to unite—not just for Manipur, but for the future safety of India."