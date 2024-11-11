Manipur Violence: Republican Party of India Slams Govt's Inadequate Response

Thounaojam began by stressing that the prolonged violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over a year and a half, is a dire issue that threatens the nation’s internal security.

He emphasized that this is not merely a local clash, but an external aggression involving illegal immigrants and terrorists. “This is not a fight between two communities; it is an attack on India from outside forces. It is critical for all of India to unite to address this threat,” he stated.