Manipur: 11 Armed Militants Gunned Down In Encounter At Jiribam

A heavy exchange of firing broke out between the militants and security personnel.
An encounter erupted between suspected militants and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday. Several militants were killed in the encounter, as per reports.

Meanwhile, some CRPF personnel also sustained injuries in the skirmish. Initial reports suggest that 11 militants were gunned down in the encounter.

This was after armed militants set ablaze several shops in the Borobekra sub-division in the state's Jiribam district earlier today. Several rounds were fired by the militants at around 2:30 pm towards Borobekra police station and proceeded towards Jakurador Karong engaging in arson, according to PTI citing officials.

The area where the incident occurred is near to the Borobekra police station, where a relief camp is also located.

Since the violence broke out in June, Borobekra sub-division has been one of the worst affected areas in the district. Several incidents of gun violence and arson and have been reported so far.

A 31-year-old woman was killed in an attack at Zairon Hmar village by armed miscreants last week. Tensions prevailed in the district following the incident.

