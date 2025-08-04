Manipur Violence: SC Raps Centre Over Delay in Report on Alleged Biren Singh Tape

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Union government over the prolonged delay in submitting a forensic report on an audio recording purportedly featuring former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Despite a clear directive issued in May 2025, the report has yet to be produced, the bench observed.

A division bench comprising Justices P.V. Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sarma raised the issue while hearing the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the tapes sent to the Centre for Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were still pending analysis and requested an additional two weeks to submit the report.

“What happened to the forensic report? That should have come at least. This order was passed in May 2025. Three months have passed. By now, the forensic laboratory must have given you a report. At least tell us whether the report has come or it is still in the pipeline,” the bench asked.

When Mehta responded that the report was not ready, Justice Kumar remarked, “How long does it take CFSL to give a definite report on the analysis of the voice? We will pass it over. This can’t go on endlessly.”

The case stems from a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which sought an investigation into an audio clip allegedly containing a confession by Biren Singh of orchestrating the ethnic violence in Manipur. The conflict has resulted in over 250 deaths, left scores injured, and displaced more than 50,000 people from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, many of whom continue to live in relief camps.

Back in May, the bench led by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Kumar, had stated that there was no need to protect any individual if found complicit in the violence. This came in response to Mehta’s attempt to question the credibility of the petitioner organisation.

Biren Singh’s office had earlier rejected the audio as fake and warned of legal action against media platforms and individuals disseminating it.

However, in November 2024, the Supreme Court took cognisance of KOHUR’s plea and agreed to examine the audio material. The bench, then headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, instructed the petitioner to authenticate the recording.

Prior to that, in September 2024, the audio tapes were made public in the interest of transparency after being accepted by the judicial commission on the Manipur violence constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

KOHUR had submitted the tape for analysis to a well-known private forensic agency, Truth Labs, which found a 93% voice match between the tape and verified voice samples of Biren Singh.

Despite this, the government insisted on submitting a report from a government lab. In April, the Centre requested more time citing the Solicitor General’s unavailability, as he was occupied with another matter.

On April 17, in Mehta’s absence, a counsel appearing for the government told the court that the report was ready. However, in the following hearing in May, Mehta submitted a sealed cover and suggested letting the investigation proceed without further escalation. He also stated that the High Court could examine the report.

After reading the report, the bench expressed dissatisfaction. “Mr. Mehta, you have to talk to the offices, please talk to the offices… What is this FSL report?” one of the judges remarked. Mehta admitted he had not gone through the contents. The bench then directed him to review the report and produce a fresh one.

The government was asked to file the revised forensic report in the week starting July 21. However, during Monday’s hearing, Mehta again informed the court that the report was not ready and sought further time. The court granted the request and rescheduled the matter for August 19.

Speaking to a media outlet, KOHUR chairman H.S. Benjamin Mate said, “It has been over two years since the Kuki-Zo community endured unprecedented violence, resulting in significant loss of life, property and displacement. Notwithstanding the existence of prima facie evidence implicating the then chief minister Biren Singh in acts of ethnic cleansing against the community, he remains unprotected by the honourable court.”

He added, “In light of the maxim ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ we implore the honourable court to accord utmost priority and expediency to the matter.”

Mate emphasised that the court’s intervention had played a key role in halting the violence and stressed the importance of the audio tape as crucial evidence in establishing the government’s alleged complicity. “We have sought a thorough investigation into the alleged complicity of the government in the ethnic cleansing monitored by the honourable court. The audio tape is a crucial piece of evidence in ensuring the Kuki-Zo community receives the procedural justice they are entitled to as rightful citizens of this nation,” he said.