Manish Sisodia Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has been sent to fourteen days of judicial custody in the liquor policy case.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (APP) leader has been in the CBI’s custody for five days for a week now. It followed after his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Following his arrest, Mr Sisodia had been sent to CBI's custody for five days. He was produced in court Saturday, when special judge MK Nagpal granted the central agency his custody for two more days.

The former Deputy Chief Minister has applied for bail and his request will now be taken up on Friday, the court has said. However, the CBI, sources, may not seek further custody of Sisodia and may recommend a 14-day judicial custody for him.

His lawyer said that keeping him in custody will "serve no fruitful purpose" as all recoveries in the case have been made. He also said the "inefficiency of the agency" to complete the probe cannot be ground for remand.

At the same time, the CBI has said that Mr Sisodia had been uncooperative and evasive during the questioning. They also cited time lost in his medical examination and the Supreme Court hearing of his bail plea.

Previously, the CBI requested for three-day remand of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was produced before a city court on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody. He moved for bail before a special court in the city.

Sisodia was arrested on a few days back in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court as the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

AAP workers and leaders held nationwide protests in many states against the arrest of Sisodia. The party maintained that he was targeted and this is done by the BJP to divert public attention from the ongoing Adani Group row.