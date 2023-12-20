'Party That Mocked Nehru To Manmohan Singh, Cant Play Victim': Gaurav Gogoi Unveils Irony

In a discerning critique aimed at the alleged conduct of the ruling party, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has artfully illuminated the irony embedded in their current stance.
Drawing attention to a historical pattern within this political faction, Gogoi pointed out instances where they openly mocked and derided former Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh.
With a tactical finesse that refrains from explicitly naming the party in question, Gogoi directed a pointed comment toward them on the official social media handle, saying, "The party that has mocked every Prime Minister from Pandit Nehru to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The party whose leaders has used abusive language against women and whose MPs abuse women and minorities. The party who has abused constitutional positions. They can’t play the victim card.”
The intricacies of Gogoi's social media post have given rise to speculation, with many interpreting it as a veiled accusation against the BJP, suggesting that they may be employing a victimhood narrative.
Gogoi’s remarks comes against the backdrop political scenario where the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a protest outside the parliament premises. The demonstration materialized in response to the suspension of a significant number of opposition Members of Parliament by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
The genesis of this political turbulence lies in the opposition's dissatisfaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's perceived failure to address the issues plaguing Manipur and the apparent lack of accountability for the alleged shortcomings of the 'double-engine government' in the state.