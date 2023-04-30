Mann Ki Baat @ 100: Special Rs 100 Coin To Be Released Today

A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the special commemorative coin on the completion of 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. The coin will have the symbol of the Lion Capital of Ashoka in the centre. At the bottom will be inscribed the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in Devanagari script.

The coin will feature the word ‘Bharat’ in the Devanagari script on the right-hand side, while the word ‘India’ will be inscribed in English on the left. The face of the coin will also have the rupee symbol and the word ‘100’ below the lion capital.

On the other side of the coin, there will be the logo of Mann Ki Baat 100th episode with an image of the microphone “with sound waves and year 2023 written on the image of the microphone”. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be inscribed on both the top and bottom of the coin respectively. The weight of the coin is 35 grams with a composition of silver (50 per cent), Copper (40 per cent), Nickel(five per cent) and Zinc (five per cent), the ministry of information and broadcasting informed via a release.

The release further mentioned, “It has been the genesis, medium, and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, water conservation, vocal for local, etc,” the release added. “The program has shown a tremendous impact on industries like khadi, Indian toy industry, startups in health, AYUSH, space etc.”

The show has also carved a niche for itself by the different interactive style of presentation, the government said in the statement.