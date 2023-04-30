Mann Ki Baat @ 100: Special Rs 100 Coin To Be Released Today

The Government of India is all set to release a special commemorative Rs 100 coin on the occasion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The coin will only be produced at the Mint for the issue and will have Lion Capital of Ashoka on the front along with an image of the microphone on the back.
A grand public broadcast of the episode has been planned as the United Nations will play the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted nearly four lakh venues for the people to listen to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
In a statement, the department of economic affairs said, “The coin of One Hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of ‘100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat’.”
What are some special features of the coin?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the special commemorative coin on the completion of 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. The coin will have the symbol of the Lion Capital of Ashoka in the centre. At the bottom will be inscribed the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in Devanagari script.
The coin will feature the word ‘Bharat’ in the Devanagari script on the right-hand side, while the word ‘India’ will be inscribed in English on the left. The face of the coin will also have the rupee symbol and the word ‘100’ below the lion capital.
On the other side of the coin, there will be the logo of Mann Ki Baat 100th episode with an image of the microphone “with sound waves and year 2023 written on the image of the microphone”. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be inscribed on both the top and bottom of the coin respectively. The weight of the coin is 35 grams with a composition of silver (50 per cent), Copper (40 per cent), Nickel(five per cent) and Zinc (five per cent), the ministry of information and broadcasting informed via a release.
The release further mentioned, “It has been the genesis, medium, and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, water conservation, vocal for local, etc,” the release added. “The program has shown a tremendous impact on industries like khadi, Indian toy industry, startups in health, AYUSH, space etc.”
The show has also carved a niche for itself by the different interactive style of presentation, the government said in the statement.
The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live at the United Nations Headquarters. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN informed via a tweet.
In addition to that the BJP has arranged for a mass outreach program and targeted over four lakh locations in the country where arrangements will be made to broadcast the program. “In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed program under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country,” Dushyant Gautam, the BJP national general secretary said.