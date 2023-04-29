PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be Streamed Live at UN Headquarters

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to go global as it will be streamed live at United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 30. This was informed by the Indian Permanent Mission to the UN over a tweet during the early hours of Saturday.
On their official Twitter handle, it said, “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey.”
Later in the day, the Indian Mission in another tweet said, “As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let’s take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation.”
The programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that started on October 3, 2014, will broadcast its 100th episode on Sunday.
On Friday, Ministry of Ayush launched a special edition of official research publication of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) focused on “Impact of Mann ki Baat on Ayush Sector”.
Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched the special edition of the journal in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of Ayush and senior officials of the Ministry.
In his address, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Prime Minister’s “Mann ki Baat” conversations have been instrumental in giving a positive trust to Ayush. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the radio program has carved out a niche for itself and has become popular among communities. The content of this special edition of the journal has taken inspiration from various thoughts of our PM on Ayush sector.”