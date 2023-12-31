Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Nation's Athletes For Remarkable Year

As 2023 draws to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's sporting achievements throughout the year and applauded the Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.
Indian athletes achieved a remarkable feat at the Asian Para Games 2023 by securing a total of 111 medals. This surpassed the country's previous record of 72 medals at the 2018 event in Indonesia. India's outstanding performance in the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, resulted in a record-breaking haul of 107 medals, comprising 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze.
In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the nation, highlighting the significance of 2023 for sports in India. He praised the athletes for their remarkable and historic performances at the Hangzhou Games, setting the stage for further sporting triumphs.
PM Modi commended India's athletes for their exceptional performances at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.
"This year our athletes also performed marvellously in sports. Our players won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country," Prime Minister Modi said during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday.
He said that the entire country is now supporting athletes to take part in the much-anticipated Paris Olympics in 2024.
"Paris Olympics will be held in 2024 and the whole country is encouraging our athletes to push for glory at the event," he added.
Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian men's cricket team for finishing as runners-up in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which took place in India. He commended the team for capturing the hearts of the audience with their exceptional performances.
He said, "The Indian cricketers won everyone's heart with their performances in the (ODI) World Cup. The victory of our women's cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup was also very inspiring. The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country."
Team India had a successful performance in the World Cup held at home, securing ten consecutive victories before facing defeat against Australia in the final. Although they didn't emerge victorious, the Men in Blue demonstrated their ability to handle pressure throughout the tournament, meeting several expectations along the way.
The Indian team made it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship, but was defeated by Australia by 209 runs in the London final this year.
Despite India's ongoing quest for an ICC trophy, they did secure their eighth Asia Cup championship just prior to the World Cup, triumphing over Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.