PM Modi Congratulates India Women's Junior Hockey Team On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the India women’s junior hockey team for lifting their maiden Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan.
PM Modi lauded the Indian women’s team for their exceptional performances in the tournament in his 102nd edition of Mann Ki Baat.
The Prime Minister said, “This month, many great news has come for India from the sports world. The Indian team has increased the glory of the tricolour by winning the women's Junior Asia Cup for the first time. This month our Men's Hockey Team won the Junior Asia Cup, along with this we have also become the winning team in the history of this tournament.”
Earlier he had tweeted congratulating Team India for achieving the feat through their hard work and exceptional performances in the tournament.
“Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead,” he wrote in the tweet.
India beat South Korea 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy after starting the match on an attacking note and winning a penalty corner in the opening minute of the game which they failed to capitalize on it.
However, Korea shifted the momentum in their favour by playing a counter-attacking game and controlling possession. In the second quarter, Korea stuck to their attacking approach pushing India on the backfoot. Even though they won a few penalty corners, India’s defensive work was brilliant to keep them at arm’s length.
Soon after, India went on the offensive and score through Annu who converted a penalty stroke. However, the lead did not last long with Korea scoring through Seoyeon Park who took a well-placed shot from inside the D. The second quarter ended 1-1.
The second half saw India taking on the counter-attacking approach which paid off as Neelam scored in the 41st minute converting from a penalty corner to put India in front and that is how the match ended as India stood strong to win the summit clash 2-1.