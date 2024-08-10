Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Indian Hockey Team For Paris Olympics Bronze

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, honoured the Indian Hockey Team in New Delhi today for their remarkable achievement in securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
During the felicitation ceremony, Dr. Mandaviya praised the team’s dedication and hard work, highlighting the pride their performance has brought to the nation.
"The entire nation is proud of your achievement," Dr. Mandaviya remarked. "This victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork, and indomitable spirit. You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams."
Dr. Mandaviya also recognized the crucial contributions of the coaching staff and support team, acknowledging their role in the team's success. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the development of hockey in India and nurturing the country's sporting talent.
"Hockey is more than just a sport for us—it’s a symbol of our national pride. The hard work, commitment, and passion displayed by the team have led to this historic success. You have shown the world what can be achieved with resolve and determination," he emphasized.
In his interaction with the players, Dr. Mandaviya encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and to aim for even greater achievements in the future.