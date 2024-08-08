Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Secures Another Bronze

India secured its fourth medal at the Paris Olympics after the men’s hockey team emerged victorious in the bronze medal match against Spain. India saw off Spain 2-1 after some tense final moments in the fourth quarter. With this, India has won back-to-back bronze medals in the sport at the Olympics.
Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals for India after Spain took the lead through Marc Miralles. A late penalty corner for Spain appeared to be a scare for India, however, India cleared the ball to see out the final moments of the match.
Following the win, the Indian head coach told his players to remain humble. The South African had taken over the team amidst troubling times, but led them to a bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics.
Earlier, Marc Miralles converted a penalty stoke to put Spain in front after beating PR Sreejesh, who remained without a clean sheet in his last game. This was followed by India missing a chance to equalize from a long free-hit.
Spain came close, but it was the Indian side that managed to get the next goal. India was awarded a penalty corner which Harmanpreet converted to restore parity in the final moments of Q2. India were than given another penalty corner following an appeal for a backstick. Harmanpreet stepped up to make it 2-1 scoring his brace.
Spain then had a goal disallowed after scoring from a penalty corner. There were some near misses from the Indian side as well, however, they managed to see out the game to secure another medal for the nation.