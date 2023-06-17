Mansukh Mandaviya Reviews Public Health Preparedness Ahead of Monsoon in Assam

Dr. Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the Health and Wellness Centres are well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities. He directed for training of all health workers at AB-HWCs so that they well equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies.

"The ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs etc., should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advance training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during emergency flood management", the union health minister stated.