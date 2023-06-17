Mansukh Mandaviya Reviews Public Health Preparedness Ahead of Monsoon in Assam

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually chaired a meeting with Central and State health agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to floods ahead of the monsoon season in Assam.
In the meeting, the Union Health Minister assured all support of the Centre for flood management in the state. The arrangements put in place by the Central institutions and agencies of the State Government to ensure effective management of floods in the state were assessed in the meeting.
Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the need for strong coordination between the Central and State health institutions for effective management of flood and any other emergencies. He underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions. He also emphasized preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases.
The Union Health Minister urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam which is a recurring phenomenon. He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.
Dr. Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the Health and Wellness Centres are well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities. He directed for training of all health workers at AB-HWCs so that they well equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies.
"The ASHAs, ANMs, CHOs etc., should know their roles and responsibilities for any emergency. Advance training will ensure that they are effective in providing healthcare services during emergency flood management", the union health minister stated.
Shri Avinash Joshi, Principal Secretary (Health), Assam informed that all necessary medicines are in adequate stock. Deputy Commissioners from the six districts of Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dima Hasao and Dibrugarh who joined the review meeting assured that they were regularly reviewing the preparedness to ensure effective management of any floods.
Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, MOHFW stated that their regional offices are in preparedness for supporting the state government. He added that team of specialists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati and NCDC will be deployed for assisting the State whenever required.
Shri Ashok Babu, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, and senior officials from the Ministry and affiliated organizations like AIIMS Guwahati, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong; Indian Council of Medical Research – Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE), Dibrugarh and Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), Aizawl were present in the meeting.