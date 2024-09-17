Manu Bhaker Appointed Ports, Shipping Ministry Brand Ambassador

Sonowal said, “It is a moment of great pride for every Indian as well as for every member of India’s maritime sector that Manu Bhaker, the daughter of a proud marine sailor, is now going to champion the marine sector of India as she has been officially signed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry today. Bhaker has made every Indian proud when she became the only person from our country to ever win two individual Olympic medals in an Olympics ever. Her achievement as a successful sportsperson stems from the fact that she spent her forming years in a family driven by the values of marine sector - of punctuality, discipline, perseverance and humility. Through her story, we want to reach out to the people of India, especially the youth, to tell them about the promising life that marine sector offers and how one can meaningfully contribute towards Bharat becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047, a wonderful vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”