Manu Bhaker Appointed Ports, Shipping Ministry Brand Ambassador

Paris Olympics 2024 double medal winner Manu Bhaker has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.
This was announced by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday.
Speaking after the signing, Sarbananda Sonowal stated that Bhaker’s achievement as a successful sportsperson stems from the fact that she spent her forming years in a family driven by the values of the marine sector.
Sonowal said, “It is a moment of great pride for every Indian as well as for every member of India’s maritime sector that Manu Bhaker, the daughter of a proud marine sailor, is now going to champion the marine sector of India as she has been officially signed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry today. Bhaker has made every Indian proud when she became the only person from our country to ever win two individual Olympic medals in an Olympics ever. Her achievement as a successful sportsperson stems from the fact that she spent her forming years in a family driven by the values of marine sector - of punctuality, discipline, perseverance and humility. Through her story, we want to reach out to the people of India, especially the youth, to tell them about the promising life that marine sector offers and how one can meaningfully contribute towards Bharat becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047, a wonderful vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”
The Union Minister also participated in an event to celebrate the vital deeds of women achievers from the maritime sector as well as other fields, which immensely contributed towards nation building.
He specially felicitated Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, First Women’s Skipper, Indian Crew of INSV Tarini; Sonali Banerjee, First Lady Marine Engineer in the history of Indian Mercantile Marine; Captain Teena Joey, General Manager, JM Baxi Group, Chennai Branch; Thulasimathi Murugesan, the winner of Silver Medal in Singles Badminton the Paris Paralympics; Manisha Ramadass, the winner of Bronze medal in Singles Badminton in the Paris Paralympics; and Rupali Raj Joshi, Surveyor, 1 STS Marine Components, Indian Registrar of Shipping, for their invaluable contribution towards nation building.
Applauding the untiring effort of the PM Modi to encourage sports, the Paris Paralympics Medal winner Thulasimathi Murugesan said, “I am very happy that our country has been performing well at the Paralympics. From 4 medals in Rio 2016 to 19 in Tokyo Olympics in 2020, to now 29 medals in the Paris Paralympics, this has been a remarkable feat for the athletes. I want to thank our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji who has been steadfast in supporting us, which enabled us to perform well.”
Sonowal also participated in the “Swachata Hi Seva 2024” to commemorate the birthday of PM Modi. The drive was conducted after hundreds of employees joined the Minister in taking pledge towards cleanliness and sustainability at the Chennai Port Hospital. More than 400 saplings were also planned by the employees as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ oVER 500 women participated in the “Harnessing Nari Shakti for the Development of the Nation” programme.
Meanwhile, taking to platform 'X' Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, "@realmanubhaker is the new 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬. #ManuBhaker comes from a seafaring family and today, stands tall as an inspiration for millions of youth. I firmly believe that she would make more and more people connect with the maritime sector and join the tremendous journey of Viksit Bharat."