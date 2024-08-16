Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker

Along with felicitating the Indian sports shooter, Sonowal also presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs.

Notably, Bhaker clinched two bronze medals - one in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, and another in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. Bhaker's consistent performance has solidified her position as one of India's most promising athletes, inspiring many with her achievements.