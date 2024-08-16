Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated Paris Olympics 2024 double medal winner Manu Bhaker in Delhi on Friday.
Along with felicitating the Indian sports shooter, Sonowal also presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs.
Notably, Bhaker clinched two bronze medals - one in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal, and another in the mixed team 10m air pistol event at recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. Bhaker's consistent performance has solidified her position as one of India's most promising athletes, inspiring many with her achievements.
It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and interacted with the Olympic contingent of Paris Olympics. The Prime Minister hailed the performances of the Indian athletes particularly the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, double-bronze-medalist Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Aman Sehrawat among many others for their stellar show at the quadrennial event.
During the meeting at his residence, the Prime Minister was presented with several notable gifts. He received an Indian Olympic jersey adorned with the signatures of all the Indian Hockey Team members, along with a specially crafted hockey stick. Manu Bhaker, who dazzled at the Paris Games with her marksmanship, also gifted the Prime Minister a uniquely designed air pistol. Additionally, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat contributed to the occasion by presenting a signed jersey.