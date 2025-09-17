Maoists Temporarily Suspend Armed Struggle, Urge Govt to Declare Ceasefire

The banned CPI (Maoist), in a purported statement, has declared a temporary pause in its armed campaign to pave the way for peace talks, while urging the government to announce a one-month ceasefire and suspend security operations to begin the dialogue process.

The Chhattisgarh government stated that it is in the process of verifying the authenticity of the letter.

The purported statement, dated 15 August, included an image of the CPI (Maoist) spokesperson along with an email and Facebook ID, elements that are unusual compared to previous releases. The letter also referenced an unexplained delay in its dissemination.

In the statement, spokesperson Abhay announced the organisation’s decision to temporarily lay down arms to facilitate peace talks. This move, the letter said, takes into account the changing global landscape, the nation’s current circumstances, and appeals from the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and senior police officials urging the group to relinquish arms and reintegrate into mainstream society.

“The organisation has decided to temporarily suspend its armed struggle. Going forward, we will engage with all political parties and activist groups on public issues,” the letter stated.

The Red rebels have previously sought peace talks on multiple occasions, especially after the deaths of their top leaders in anti-Maoist operations across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

“Since March 2025, our party has been making serious and sincere efforts to initiate peace talks under favourable conditions. On 10 May, our general secretary, in a press statement, proposed a ceasefire and requested a one-month period to consult with the party’s top leadership about giving up arms. Unfortunately, the central government did not respond positively, and operations by security forces intensified instead,” the letter stated.

In the latest statement, the Maoist spokesperson expressed willingness to engage in talks with the Union Home Minister, his appointees, or a designated delegation. “We first need to inform our party of this revised stance, hold internal discussions, and then prepare a delegation of comrades for the talks,” the two-page release said. It also urged the government to grant a one-month ceasefire and halt ongoing security operations, citing the need to consult with leaders and cadres spread across different states and in jail, in order to facilitate meaningful negotiations.

The Maoists requested the government to respond to their proposal.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P told the media that authorities have taken note of the CPI (Maoist) press release regarding the possible laying down of arms and peace talks. “The authenticity of this release is being verified, and its contents are under careful review. Any decision to hold dialogue with the Maoists rests solely with the government, which will take an appropriate call,” he added.

