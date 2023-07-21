Massive Blaze Guts Over 50 Shops In Howrah

A major inferno took place in West Bengal's Howrah in the early hours of Friday which gutted over 50 shops, reports emerged.
As per the initial reports, as many as 12 fire tenders were rushed to the scene of the fire to douse the blaze.
The divisional fire officer, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarter. We are working to put out the fire. However, there is some water problem."
Meanwhile, local shopkeepers alleged that the fire led to damages to hundreds of shops in the vicinity.
An official said that there are many shops located in the area which is primarily a marketplace.
Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.