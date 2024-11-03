Massive Fire Engulfs Factory in Delhi’s Alipur; No Injuries Reported

In a major incident on Saturday evening, a massive fire erupted at a factory in Delhi’s Alipur area. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) mobilized 34 fire tenders to the scene as firefighters battled the blaze, according to DFS officials.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at a factory in the Firni area of Alipur, with DFS officials stating that no injuries have been reported so far. Fire crews worked relentlessly to control the flames as thick smoke billowed from the facility.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi called the incident “extremely worrying” and assured that the Delhi government is providing full support. "I have spoken to the District Magistrate, and the Delhi Government is offering all possible assistance. Several fire brigade vehicles are on the scene, and firefighters are working to bring the fire under control," she shared in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Preliminary reports suggest that the factory may have been used to store paper and chemicals, though fire officials have yet to confirm the exact contents.