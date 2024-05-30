Massive Fire Erupts at Noida’s Residential Society

A massive fire erupted at a high-rise building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred in Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida sector 100, where a thick black smoke was seen surrounding the high rise buildings.
As per reports, the incident occured due to a blast in the Air-Conditioner (AC) at society in Sector 100. Following the incident, residents in the vicinity evacuated their flats and gathered on the ground as a precautionary measure.
The fire officer stated “five fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to manage the situation”. “The swift response aims to ensure the safety of the residents and to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible”, he added.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident. "The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon," a police spokesperson said.