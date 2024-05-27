Uttar Pradesh: Fire Erupts in Hospital, 15 Children Evacuated Safely

A major fire erupted on the top floor of a hospital in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning, according to officials.
Thanks to the prompt action of fire safety personnel and doctors, 15 children were safely evacuated from Aastha Hospital in Baraut Town.
Chief Fire Officer Amrendra Pratap Singh reported that four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately.
All patients were safely evacuated, and the fire has been extinguished. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.
Dr. Abhinav Tomar from the child care unit mentioned he was informed of the fire around 4:30 am and quickly headed to the hospital.
The fire occurred on the top floor while 15 children were receiving treatment on the floor below.
“Our main concern was to safely evacuate the children, especially those on ventilators and oxygen,” Dr. Tomar stated, adding that the patients were transferred to nearby hospitals.
He noted that while other patients were being treated on different floors, he was unsure of their exact numbers but confirmed their safety.
Dr. Tomar suggested a short circuit might have triggered the fire, as waste material was stored on the top floor.
This incident follows a major fire at a private children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar two days prior, which resulted in the deaths of seven newborns.
Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire at the Baby Care New Born Hospital started around 11:30 pm on Saturday and quickly spread to two adjacent buildings.