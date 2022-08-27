PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge on Sabarmati River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.
PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, later paid an impromptu visit to the bridge.
Inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi said, “Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati River but is also unprecedented in design and innovation. Gujarat's famous kite festival has also been taken care of in its design.”
The Atal bridge is a foot-over bridge constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge on the Sabarmati river. The bridge was built using 2,600 metric tons of steel pipes. The pedestrian-only bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture center on the eastern end.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the prime minister attended the 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad. Khadi Utsav was organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. PM Modi also spun the charkha at the event.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the programme.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I want to make an appeal to the people of the country. In the coming festivals, this time gift only the products made in Khadi Village industries. You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the 'Vocal for Local' campaign will gain momentum.”
Highlighting Khadi as the pride of the country, PM Modi said Khadi is an example of eco-friendly and sustainable clothing which leaves the least carbon footprint.