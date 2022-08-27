PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge on Sabarmati River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, later paid an impromptu visit to the bridge.

Inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi said, “Atal Bridge is not only connecting the two banks of the Sabarmati River but is also unprecedented in design and innovation. Gujarat's famous kite festival has also been taken care of in its design.”

The Atal bridge is a foot-over bridge constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge on the Sabarmati river. The bridge was built using 2,600 metric tons of steel pipes. The pedestrian-only bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture center on the eastern end.