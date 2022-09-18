President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In London To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

President of India Droupadi Murmu has arrived in London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom. She is going attend funeral service and is also invited to a reception hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III for world leaders on Sunday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8 at her summer residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on the morning of September 19.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that President Murmu will be travelling to London to offer condolences on behalf of the government of India.

The MEA statement read, “In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth.”