Massive Truck-Car Collision Leaves 4 Dead In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

As many as four people were killed and another person was severely injured in a truck-car collision in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Saturday.
The collision between the two vehicles took place on the Jammu-Jalandhar National State Highway. Officials said that the collision was massive and it resulted in the car bursting into flames and the truck overturned.
Local police reached the scene of the accident and with the help of the passerby, the injured were taken to the government hospital in Dasuha, reported ANI. The condition of the injured remained perilous as a result of which they were referred to Amritsar Medical College for improved treatment.
The local resident, who witnessed the accident and called in the police, said, “I found out that there is a collision between a car and a truck. There were four dead bodies. I contacted the police. The officials reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. Four people were declared dead but the other one was in poor condition. He was sent to the hospital. Both vehicles were coming from different directions. The car was run on CNG because of which it caught fire.”
A doctor attending to the injured at the government hospital in Dasuha said, “The truck driver who was admitted here was in bad condition. Keeping the seriousness of the situation in mind, he has been referred to the government hospital at Amritsar. We gave him first aid here.”
Meanwhile, a police official at the scene of the accident said, “There were five young men in the vehicles that collided. Four have died on the spot. One is admitted to the hospital. An investigation is underway.”
Further details are awaited.