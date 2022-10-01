Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya Among First 100 IUGS Sites

The Mawmluh Cave in Meghalaya’s Sohra has been selected by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) (UNESCO) as one of the ‘first 100 IUGS Geological Sites’ in the world.

State chief minister Conrad Sangma informed this through twitter.

Mawmluh Cave, locally called Krem Mawmluh, is known for the ‘Meghalayan Age’. It is considered the fourth longest cave in the Indian Subcontinent and is known for the stalagmite structures and other rock formations inside the caves.

Several scientists and geologists researched inside the cave and found huge stalactites and stalagmites. The stalagmite found inside Mawmluh cave, located at an elevation of 1,290 metres, made it into the Geologic Time Scale.

The Mawmluh Cave is a geological treasure field, where rainwater has been slowly dripping from the ceiling in the same spots for over 1,000 years. With each drop, minerals in the water accumulate on the floor below, slowly growing into calcium carbonate towers known as stalagmites.