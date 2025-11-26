Raipur Police Arrest Three in ₹24.45 Lakh Cheque Fraud Case in Khallora

Raipur Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a major cheque fraud case amounting to ₹24,45,763.65, following swift action under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Lal Umed Singh and supervision of Additional SP (Rural) Keertan Rathore and CSP (Vidhan Sabha) Virendra Chaturvedi. The operation was led by the Station House Officer of Khallora Police Station, where the case was registered (FIR No. 665/25 under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) BNS).

Accused Details:

Arvind alias Bhura, 24, resident of Karel, PS Bichhua, District Chhindwara, M.P.

Yogesh alias Happy, 25, resident of Ujjain Naka, Mukherjee Nagar, PS Marhita Chowk, District Indore, M.P.

Siddharth Trivedi, 35, resident of Bhatagaon Town, M.I.G.–03, PS Purani Basti, District Raipur

How the Fraud Unfolded

On 24 September 2025, the Deputy Manager of Sharda Vachan Dairy lodged a complaint after discovering that a cheque dated 28 April 2025, issued to M/s Shrinath Rotopack Pvt. Ltd., Telangana, had been fraudulently altered. The accused changed the payee name to Shrinath Rotopack and deposited it into a bank account opened under the same name by Arvind Uikey, who then withdrew the full amount, causing significant financial loss to the dairy.

Dairy Accountant’s Involvement

Investigations revealed that Siddharth Trivedi, an accountant at Sharda Vachan Dairy, orchestrated the scheme. Arvind Uikey and Yogesh Nagle had met Siddharth in Raipur to execute the fraud. During interrogation, the accused revealed:

Siddharth instructed them to open the bank account and provided the cheque.

On 8 May, ₹16 lakh in cash was handed over to Siddharth, while the remaining amount was spent by Arvind and Yogesh.

All three suspects were taken into custody, interrogated separately, and confessed to their roles. They have been formally arrested, their families informed, and they were produced before the court on judicial remand.