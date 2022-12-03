MCD Polls: Markets to Remain Close on Dec 4

In view of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, all markets will be closed on December 4 in the national capital. This was informed by the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) on Saturday.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal was quoted by ANI saying, “There was no official declaration regarding holiday on the day of the MCD election by the Election Commission.”

“So, the vendors were having much confusion. Because, in the wholesale markets, Sunday happens to be the weekly off. But, the retail markets like Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitam Pura and etc. are open on Sunday,” he said.

Goyal said that the market unions and CTI mutually decided to keep the markets closed.

“CTI had conversations with the union leaders of the markets, and we all mutually decided to keep all the wholesale and retail markets will be closed on December 4,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Delhi State Election Commission has set up as many as 13,638 polling stations for the civic body in the national capital.

The MCD elections with 250 wards will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.