MEA Issues Advisory For Indians With Iran Likely To Launch Attack On Israel

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory to the citizens asking them not to travel to Israel and Iran until further notice.
In a statement, the country's external affairs ministry highlighted the "prevailing situation" in the region to advise Indians not to travel to the two countries.
Moreover, Indians residing in Iran or Israel were urged to contact the Indian embassies in the two nations to get themselves registered.
The ministry's statement read, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice."
"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," it added.
Meanwhile, the ministry also requested the Indian nationals residing the two countries to observe utmost precautions and restrict their movements to the minimum. "They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum." the external affairs ministry statement added.
This comes in the backdrop of Iran likely going on the offensive and launching an attack on Israel within the next 48 hours with The Wall Street Journal reporting that the Jewish nation is preparing for it.
WSJ quoted a person who had been briefed by the Iranian leadership as saying that Iran was still weighing the political risks of a direct attack on Israel. This comes amid Israel's ongoing engagement in a war with Hamas in Gaza with no end in sight.
According to reports, an advisor to the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali, said, "The strike plans are in front of the Supreme Leader, and he is still weighing the political risk."
Iran's declaration of taking the offensive against Israel comes in the wake of a strike on its consulate in Damascus in Syria that killed a top Iranian general and six other military officers.
Iran has blamed Israel for the attack, while Israel is yet to publically acknowledge or refute the claims. On April 1, Israeli warplanes reportedly targetted Iran's consulate in Damascus which killed an Iranian military commander and six officers.